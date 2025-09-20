Street signs, lamposts and a notice board in a Sheffield neighbourhood were daubed with the St George’s Cross in ‘broad daylight’.

The English flag was daubed on items in Carlisle Street, Forcett Street and Lyon Street - near Ellesmere Park in Brightside, Sheffield - at around 6.30pm on Monday, September 15.

CCTV footage captured a car pulling up and someone getting out an spray painting.

Pictures from the scene reveal the street signs are now almost illegible due to the vandalism.

“He’s just had a field day,” one local - who asked to remain anonymous due to fears for her own safety - told The Star.

“It just shocked me that it happened during the day - in broad daylight.”

This latest development comes after a movement that has seen Union Jack flags placed on lampposts across South Yorkshire.

While supporters have claimed that the movement is a display of patriotism, and many may be happy to see the newly erected flags, there is growing concern around how this nationalist sentiment is helping excuse hateful and divisive behaviour.

Speaking of the recent spray painting in Sheffield, the local added: “It’s just upsetting when you walk up and down the street. He’s sprayed on the actual road signs.

“He’s made it look horrible.

“You’re not proud of the country or city you come from if you’re going around vandalising things. I just don’t get it.”

Rotherham Council have said that each spraypainted roundabout costs taxpayers £1,000 to clear up, with The Star now asking Sheffield City Council how much this latest clean-up is expected to cost.

The local authority has previously confirmed that any unauthorised flags on public property will be removed as part of ‘routine maintenance’.

In a statement released on September 4, a spokesperson for Sheffield Council said: “Sheffield City Council welcomes people flying flags on private property and recognise there are many reasons to fly flags such as a celebration of community, national pride and our many sporting events.

“However, unauthorised items will be removed from public property in due course as part of routine maintenance. Any unauthorised items which pose a safety risk will be removed as a priority.

“Should any flags need to be removed they will be retained and stored in a safe location.”