As many as 1,500 young drivers are killed in accidents in the UK every year.

Driving lessons for children aged between 4-17 will soon be available from Meadowhall, as a nationally renowned pre-17 motorist scheme returns to the mega-mall.

Young Driver offers 10-17 year olds the chance to get behind the wheel of a real car to learn a range of driving skills and manoeuvres.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: "We are really excited to be launching at Meadowhall again. We have run events at the shopping centre before, but this is in a brand new space for us, where we will be able to offer lots of different driving activities for young people, whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons."

The company only offer sessions in private areas, so no children will be on public roads. The scheme will utilise a brand new space in Meadowhall's orange car park, which will be transformed into a "realistic" road system - with traffic lights, roundabouts and junctions.

According to the road safety charity, Brake, one in five new drivers crash within a year of passing their test, with as many as 1,500 young drivers killed in accidents in the UK every year.

Young Driver stated these statistics are dramatically reduced for those who have taken a young driver course - reportedly falling down to four per cent.

A Young Driver behind the wheel in a pre-17 driving lesson.

The company already offers lessons near the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, making Meadowhall their second location in the city.

Lessons for 10-17 year olds will begin at Meadowhall on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Events will then take place on selected weekends and school holiday dates throughout the year.

Young Driver is the UK's largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons. Under 10s are also able to start learning to drive, as kids as young as four can get behind the wheel of specially created Firefly Sport electric cars.