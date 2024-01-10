Barnsley Hospital: Visitors and staff in A&E asked to wear face masks as respiratory illnesses on the rise
Increasing numbers of respiratory infections, such as influenza and Covid-19, have prompted the temporary move from the hospital.
Barnsley Hospital has asked patients and visitors in its Emergency Department to wear face masks, as they combat a rise in respiratory illnesses.
The temporary measure in the hospital is said to be under review on a daily basis and includes limiting the number of people accompanying patients to one.
A Barnsley Hospital spokesperson said: "The Trust has seen an increase in patients presenting to the Emergency Department with a variety of respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid-19. Due to this increase and the number of patients within the Emergency Department, we have asked that staff and anyone visiting the department wear a mask to help protect from possible infection.
"Masks have been provided and are available in the Emergency Department for people to use. We are monitoring and supporting staff to wear the correct Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)."
Face masks remain a common sight in hospitals and other healthcare locations across the country, particularly amongst NHS staff.
Viral infections typically do increase in winter months as people spend more time with each other indoors.