A man has been jailed for a serious sexual assault on a girl aged just six, in Sheffield

A man carried out a horrific sexual assault on a girl aged just six in her own home in Sheffield.

Now, Ako Hussain Pur, aged 32, has been jailed for seven years for the attack, carried out last year.

During a four day trial, jurors heard how Pur carried out a serious attack on a six-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The jury also heard how Pur then told the girl not to tell anyone about the assault and when confronted by the girl’s father, he denied anything had happened.

Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (January 5), Pur, of no fixed address, was found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Pur was sentenced to seven years in prison with a 12 months extended licence. He has been issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was required to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Sentencing, Judge Reed stated that Pur had lied throughout the case but that the jury had seen through his lies.

South Yorkshire Police officer in the case, Amy Blakey, said: "I want to commend the tremendous courage the young victim in this case has shown.

"It is thanks to her bravery and the incredible strength of her family that a dangerous man is now behind bars.

"Nothing can reverse the trauma and harm caused by this serious assault, but I hope that the result brings the victim and her family a certain level of closure.

