Officials figures for August 8, published by Severn Trent Water, which serves some parts of the city and runs three big reservoirs nearby, reveal that the Howden reservoir, close to the Snake Pass, is currently down to just 14.6 per cent.

However the Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs, close by, have high levels, but still down on last year.

Reservoir levels have plunged near Sheffield. The picture shows levels today at Dam Flask reservoir, near Bradfield

Derwent is currently 39 per cent full, while Ladybower, which is around three times larger than the other two, stands at 54.5 per cent.

Figures from August 9 2021 showed Howden at 49.8 per cent, Derwent at 52.4 per cent, and Ladybower at 74.6 per cent.

The latest available figures for individual reservoirs which have been published by Yorkshire Water date back to May.

But the company said this morning that Yorkshire Water figures show its reservoirs at 53 per cent full overall, compared to 73 per cent at this time last year.

The figures come as Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban after a dry March, April, May, June and July, which the company says saw 34 per cent less rain than the long term average.

The company says that the forecast is looking similar for August.

Pictures taken today at Dam Flask Reservoir, near Bradfield, show the water levels as they are at present.

Many people could be seen strolling along sandy coloured gaps between the current water levels and the point where they would usually reach, although no one could be seen swimming in the water, despite the high temperatures today.

Some took the opportunity to throw stones exposed by the water level into the reservoir.

In some places there was well in excess of 20 yards between the water level and where you would expect the water to reach if it was full.

The hosepipe ban is coming into place into place from August 26 2022.