Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young piano virtuoso from Sheffield has been offered a spot at one of the UK's most prestigious music schools.

Talented Xenia Zanesco, aged 11, is set to attend Chetham’s School of Music in the heart of Manchester from September 2025 to study the piano. She was accepted to the school after completing a competitive audition process.

The former Westways Primary School student will be home-schooled in Crookesmoor for one year by her parents Anna and Renato Zanesco, and continue developing her already-stellar piano skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the age of 12, Xenia will be moving to Manchester to board at the prestigious school. She said she is a “little bit nervous, but I’m excited as well,” for the future.

Xenia, aged 11, pictured playing piano at Wesley Hall in Crookes. Her music talents have seen her earn a place at the prestigious Chetham's School of Music. | National World

“I was really happy when I found out about it,” she added. The family celebrated the news by enjoying a pizza takeaway.

From an early age, Xenia grew up watching her dad play piano, and he began giving her lessons at the age of four. She was just six years old when she achieved a distinction in her grade one exam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now her talents have brought the two together, with Renato adding that he now has someone that understands his love for music in the family.

The young girl, who also lives with her sisters, seven-year-old Yve, and four-year-old Kaia, has already passed all eight grades in the instrument. She is currently studying for the ATCL diploma with Trinity, which is the equivalent in standard to the first year recital of an undergraduate degree.

Xenia is also studying for grade three in singing, and yet still finds time to attend acting and dance classes, model, and play with her friends.

At age 11, Xenia has already passed grade eight piano, and is currently preparing to sit the first level of the diploma. | National World

At Chetham’s, Xenia will study her GCSEs, and hopes to study her A-Levels there too. It is the largest specialist music school in the UK with 330 students, and welcomes young musicians from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While boarding at the school, Xenia will have the opportunity to play in chamber groups, choirs and school orchestras, and take part in concerts held regularly in major music venues such as the Royal Northern College of Music and The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, as well as the school’s own multi-million-pound The Stoller Hall.

Entry to the school is based solely on musical ability and potential thanks to generous bursaries through the Government’s Music and Dance Scheme.