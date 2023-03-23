A fundraising appeal has been launched to help a family in Parsons Cross whose home was destroyed by a fire and killed two beloved pet dogs.

On March 21, a two-storey family home on Wordsworth Avenue, Parsons Cross, went up in flames after an ‘explosion’ which was pictured on CCTV. Police reported yesterday the incident is believed to be arson.

Emergency services, including four fire engines, four ambulances and at least six police vehicles arrived at the scene within minutes. In the house at the time of the incident, which happened shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, was a 47-year-old woman, Helen, Destiny, aged six, Helen’s partner, a 42-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl.

Lewis Dabell, aged 23, has set up a GoFundMe page to support his full-time-mum Helen and sister Destiny after the fire took everything from them - including their two pet dogs, Mia, a Japanese Akita, and Princess, an American Bully.

Six-year-old Destiny remains in hospital after her family's home on Wordsworth Avenue was set on fire.

As the house went up in flames, Helen’s partner jumped from the second storey, breaking his leg in the fall. The girlfriend of Lewis’ brother also made it out of the burning building before she needed to be rescued.

Lewis said his “sweetest” little sister Destiny is “on a good road to recovery” in hospital, and Helen, who was the last to be rescued from the burning house, remains in intensive care after being placed into an induced coma.

Lewis said: “My mum and Destiny, they were the last two that were in there. The fire brigade managed to save Destiny's life, then my mum was in there for a little bit longer than everyone else and that's when the fire brigade managed to get my mum out last.

“My mum's only just woken up today. She told me that it was a lot - she told me her experience and what happened while she was in the house. It wasn’t nice to hear what she went through.

Officers have revealed they believe the fire at a home in Wordsworth Avenue on March 21 was started deliberately as they appeal for information.

“Mum has to move home so she's basically starting from scratch with a little child. Everything was in that house. We’ve lived there since 2013-2014.

“My mum’s a very proud woman, she’s caring and never puts herself first or likes asking for help. But I know when she gets out it would be difficult for her to get furniture and clothes for destiny and herself.”

A number of family friends have been rallying together donations for the family as they prepare to rebuild their life. Lewis added: “We're all very grateful for anything that anyone donates. All the support and the messages, I think that’s what matters the most to my mum and our family.”

The fundraiser has already reached over £450 of its £2,000 target in just five hours. To donate to the fundraiser, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helen-destiny.