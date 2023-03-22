News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Wordsworth Avenue fire: Watch the dramatic video showing the devastating ‘explosion’ at family home

CCTV footage has captured the moment a Sheffield house went ablaze last night in a sudden “explosion” which saw four people – including a seven-year-old girl – taken to hospital.

By Kirsty Hamilton and Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

Neighbours of a house that went up in flames on Wordsworth Avenue, Parsons Cross, have described the "traumatising" moment they heard a "loud" bang on Tuesday night. Emergency services rushed to the scene just before 9pm following reports of a fire at the property.

South Yorkshire Police remain at the scene today (March 22) and a police cordon between Donovon Road and Avisford Road remains in place as they continue to carry out an investigation with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to determine the cause of the fire. It is reported that four people, including a 47-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV given to The Star has shown how the dramatic blaze broke out when a sudden explosion shook the two-storey house. The footage shows how, at 8.54pm on March 21, a car arrived outside the home on Wordsworth Avenue. Seconds later, the second storey was set ablaze by an explosion which quickly spread to the entire home.

Most Popular
Neighbours told The Star how they rushed to help the people inside. Two people - a seven-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman - were rescued from inside by fire officers.
Neighbours told The Star how they rushed to help the people inside. Two people - a seven-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman - were rescued from inside by fire officers.
Neighbours told The Star how they rushed to help the people inside. Two people - a seven-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman - were rescued from inside by fire officers.

A man then sprinted down the street in the direction of Donovan Road, then ran back up again towards the home before climbing into a car and disappearing from sight. The car then drove away at high speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbours told The Star how they looked out their windows to see smoke “billowing out of the house” and they heard “a lot of screaming” from inside.

Within minutes of the explosion, the fire service arrived at the scene, who then rescued two people from inside – the young girl and woman. Two men are reported to have got themselves out of the house – one of whom leapt from a second storey window and was reportedly left with bloodied injuries.

One woman told The Star how she and her neighbours rushed to the home to help the people inside. She said: “There was a loud bang and an explosion. The house caught fire immediately. We were not even able to go inside and get them out ourselves.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The emergency response included four fire engines, four ambulances and at least six police vehicles.
The emergency response included four fire engines, four ambulances and at least six police vehicles.
The emergency response included four fire engines, four ambulances and at least six police vehicles.

A fire spokesperson reported that the fire was out by 10.12pm.