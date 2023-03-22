Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information after a house was set on alight on Wordsworth Avenue last night (March 21).

South Yorkshire Police received reports just before 9pm last night (March 21) that a house was on fire on Wordsworth Avenue, Parsons Cross. Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. Officers are continuing to investigate and at this stage it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

Four people were in the house at the time of the fire and were all taken to hospital. A 47-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man remain in hospital in a serious condition. A 17-year-old girl has since been released from hospital and a six-year-old girl remains in hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing; however police are keen to speak to anybody that may have information about how the fire was started or who witnessed anything to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Rich Armstrong said: “I know this incident may have caused some concern in the community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything possible to find who was responsible. We suspect that this was a targeted attack and would urge anybody who may have seen anything to get in touch with us.

“There are extra police in the community tonight, who you can talk to or contact us through 101 or online.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1041 of 21 March 2023.