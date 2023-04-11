Fireworks have been let off in Sheffield this evening in memory of a man who was killed in a crash last night.

Tributes have also poured in for the man who died in the collision on Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mill, who has been named online as ‘Danny’ and ‘Bozzy’. People have described him as a ‘top lad’ who they said would be ‘missed by loads’.

Those who knew him gathered this evening, Tuesday, April 11, at Woodhouse Mill Recreation Ground to let fireworks and balloons off in his memory. Paying tribute online, one person wrote: “Top lad R.I.P Bozzy can’t believe it.” Another person said: “Rip Danny. You will be missed by loads. Sending love to rest of family.”

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed a man in his 40s and from Sheffield had died in the crash, which they said happened yesterday, Monday, April 10, at around 11.05pm. Police said a black Mercedes was travelling along Retford Road, near the junction with Furnace Lane, when the driver passed a police vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police at the scene of the tragic crash on Retford Road, near Woodhouse Mills, in Sheffield, in which a man in his 40s died. Fireworks were this evening let off in tribute to the man who died, who has been named online as 'Danny', also known as 'Bozzy'.

“As the police vehicle turned, the Mercedes collided with two parked cars while travelling at speed," the force said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts of officers, the driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 40s from Sheffield, died at the scene. His family has been informed.”

