Derwent Valley: Woman taken to hospital with leg injury after being thrown from horse in Peak District
Following a busy weekend, mountain rescue volunteers were back out yesterday, Tuesday May 28, after a horse rider was thrown to the ground in the Peak District.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called shortly after 11am to assist a horse rider on the track above Hagg Slide, near Ladybower Reservoir.
The woman had suffered an injury to her lower leg after being thrown from her horse.
Mountain rescue volunteers were quickly at the scene to administer pain relief before loading her onto a stretcher and taking her to a waiting ambulance for further treatment in hospital.
A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our neighbouring Glossop Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident and also the local farmer for allowing us to park at the farm.”
Pleasant weather over the bank holiday weekend also saw an influx of incidents. On Saturday, May 25, the team helped four people in four separate call-outs, including fallen walkers, and a motorcyclist with potential spinal injuries.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team is a charity that relies entirely on donations from the public to carry out its services 24/7, every day of the year. To find out more about their work, or to make a donation, please visit: https://edalemrt.co.uk/
