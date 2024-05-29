Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She required hospital treatment after falling from her horse

Following a busy weekend, mountain rescue volunteers were back out yesterday, Tuesday May 28, after a horse rider was thrown to the ground in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called shortly after 11am to assist a horse rider on the track above Hagg Slide, near Ladybower Reservoir.

The woman had suffered an injury to her lower leg after being thrown from her horse.

A horse rider required hospital treatment after falling to the ground in the Peak District. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Mountain rescue volunteers were quickly at the scene to administer pain relief before loading her onto a stretcher and taking her to a waiting ambulance for further treatment in hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our neighbouring Glossop Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident and also the local farmer for allowing us to park at the farm.”

Pleasant weather over the bank holiday weekend also saw an influx of incidents. On Saturday, May 25, the team helped four people in four separate call-outs, including fallen walkers, and a motorcyclist with potential spinal injuries.

