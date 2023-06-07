The Doncaster beauty paired up with Sheffield Love Island hunk Mitchel Taylor has now told another man on the show that she’s interested in him.

The 21-year-old musical theatre performer Molly Marsh was paired up with Sheffield gas engineer Mitchel, 26, in Monday’s first episide after a public vote – but yesterday she told another of the contestants of her interest in him as well.

Molly, from Doncaster, had a private chat with 24-year-old business development executive George Fensom.

Having told the girls on Monday night that she has a “strong connection” with Mitchel, Molly admitted to George: “I do find you attractive, do you know what I mean? So I'd be interested to keep chatting to you.”

Molly and Mitchel are both from South Yorkshire

Basketball player Zachariah Noble, from south-east London, also briefly chatted with Molly but she later confessed she was not too keen on him as she felt he was not stimulating enough for her.

Zachariah, 25, has already broken up one of the original couples on the show 24 hours after they were paired together.

During Monday's launch episode, 10 islanders looking for love were matched up after the public voted for who they wanted to get to know each other initially.

However, Zachariah, from south-east London, was given the power during Tuesday's instalment to choose which girl he wanted to couple up with - which saw him choose Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin.

Before announcing his decision, he told his fellow islanders who were gathered around the firepit: “Firstly, I'd just like to say it's definitely not been an easy position to be in.

“Obviously coming in as a bombshell I've been given this power, it's been difficult.

“The reasons why I want to couple up with this individual is because the conversations we have had have been very easy, they've felt very natural. She's also a very beautiful person.”

The opening episode was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers, which is more than a million down on the last summer launch as series eight launched last June with an average of 2.4 million viewers.