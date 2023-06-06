News you can trust since 1887
Love Island 2023: Romance sparks between South Yorkshire contestants Mitchel & Molly

Mitchel and Molly from South Yorkshire have been paired together after a public vote

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 21:35 BST

Romance is already flying in the Love Island villa as Mitchel and Molly from South Yorkshire share the love on the first night. Mitchel, a gas engineer from Sheffield, and Molly, a musical theatre performer from Doncaster have been paired after a shock public vote ahead of the series.

However, the picture-perfect couple seem to be getting on just fine as Molly asked Mitchel for a ‘spoon’ in bed on the first night, and they share the first romantic kiss of the series. Speaking to the girls after her first night sharing a bed with Mitchel, Molly said “He is very cuddly and I am very cuddly and I just loved it.”

Mitchel and Molly’s kiss was the first to be seen outside of a challenge inside the series. However, there could be trouble in paradise as when Mitchel was asked who he ‘fancies most’ he also chose fellow blonde Jess. Meanwhile, Molly also revealed she was most threatened by Jess in the challenge.

Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Sheffield's Mitchel Taylor have been paired in Love Island. (Photos: ITV).Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Sheffield's Mitchel Taylor have been paired in Love Island. (Photos: ITV).
Molly added: “I’ve got a connection with Mitchel straight away, but I want to see everyones vibe.” Before revealing she hasn’t ‘spoken to him much’ the following morning.

