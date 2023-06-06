News you can trust since 1887
Love Island 2023: Wary Tales challenge reveals Mitchel’s ‘dirty secrets’ sparking trouble with Molly

The Wary Tales challenge reveals Love Islander Mitchel from Sheffield’s ‘dirty secret’

By Chelsie Sewell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 21:53 BST

In the first challenge of the series, Love Islanders were tasked with finding out some of their darkest secrets. During the challenge named ‘Wary Tales’ it was revealed that Mitchel was seeing three girls at the same time because he was too scared to end it.

Mitchel said: “I didn’t have the balls to just end it so I just kept adding on. I’m a changed man though, I don’t do that anymore! I haven’t done that in like… seven months.”

The other Islanders reacted in shock as the camera then panned to Molly’s face. Molly looked down embarrassed – suggesting there could be issues with the couple later down the line.

In response Molly said: “Why why why. It has really boiled my blood.” Mitchel is then seen to be telling the boys: “That’s my past, that’s how it is. I’ll explain it to her but it’s up to her what she believes.”

Sheffield hunk Mitchel Taylor has revealed the three Love Islanders he fancies the most From Lifted Entertainment. Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mitchel Taylor.Sheffield hunk Mitchel Taylor has revealed the three Love Islanders he fancies the most From Lifted Entertainment. Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mitchel Taylor.
Other secrets were revealed including Jess lying to her mum about getting her nipple pierced, and Molly using her friend’s handbag to unblock a toilet.

