In the first challenge of the series, Love Islanders were tasked with finding out some of their darkest secrets. During the challenge named ‘Wary Tales’ it was revealed that Mitchel was seeing three girls at the same time because he was too scared to end it.

Mitchel said: “I didn’t have the balls to just end it so I just kept adding on. I’m a changed man though, I don’t do that anymore! I haven’t done that in like… seven months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other Islanders reacted in shock as the camera then panned to Molly’s face. Molly looked down embarrassed – suggesting there could be issues with the couple later down the line.

In response Molly said: “Why why why. It has really boiled my blood.” Mitchel is then seen to be telling the boys: “That’s my past, that’s how it is. I’ll explain it to her but it’s up to her what she believes.”

Sheffield hunk Mitchel Taylor has revealed the three Love Islanders he fancies the most From Lifted Entertainment. Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mitchel Taylor.