Her image will be replaced by that of her son, King Charles III, who has succeeded her as monarch.

But the Royal Mail says stamps bearing the Queen’s image will remain valid following her death.

Queen Elizabeth II's image will be replaced on postage stamps by that of her son and successor, King Charles III. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

However, the introduction of barcodes to ‘everyday’ stamps means those without them will only be valid until the end of January next year.

The Royal Mail said in a statement: “Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.

“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.

“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023.

“All special stamps that have already been announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.

“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.

“Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Royal Mint has not yet made an announcement about the production of new coins bearing King Charles III’s image.

Existing coins and banknotes remain legal tender for now.