Will stamps still be valid after Queen's death, and how long you have to use them explained
The sad death of Queen Elizabeth II means there will soon be a new face on stamps in the UK.
Her image will be replaced by that of her son, King Charles III, who has succeeded her as monarch.
But the Royal Mail says stamps bearing the Queen’s image will remain valid following her death.
However, the introduction of barcodes to ‘everyday’ stamps means those without them will only be valid until the end of January next year.
New stamps with barcodes mean existing stamps will become invalid
The Royal Mail said in a statement: “Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.
“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.
“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023.
“All special stamps that have already been announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.
“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.
“Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.”
When will new banknotes be printed and how long will existing money remain valid?
The Royal Mint has not yet made an announcement about the production of new coins bearing King Charles III’s image.
Existing coins and banknotes remain legal tender for now.
The Bank of England says an announcement about existing banknotes will be made once the official period of mourning for the Queen has been observed.