British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal:

The British Red Cross has set up an appeal to support Ukrainians through the crisis.

As people lose their homes and lives, and families are being separated, Red Cross is taking donations to offer support to suffering Ukrainians.

Olenovka, Ukraine. On February 25th, we responded to urgent water needs, providing over 16,000 litres of drinking water in Olenovka village in Donbas in the east. Credit: Svitlana Kuznetsova/ ICRC

Essential services are under threat for those suffering, and Red Cross believes everyone caught up in this conflict needs to be supported. Your donation to Red Cross will help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

Dominik Stillhart, ICRC Director of Operations, said on the Red Cross website: “Extremely worrying news from Ukraine where millions are at risk of deadly consequences.”

The Romanian Red Cross has deployed volunteers from all branches along its border to distribute food, water, basic aid items and hygiene products to people in need. Credit: Romanian Red Cross

Save The Children Ukraine Appeal:

The war in Ukraine is forcing children and their families to move into basements and bomb shelters to protect themselves.

Families that have fled will require help with shelter, food and clean water, and Save the Children are working hard to support these children and their families.

By donating to Save the Children’s Ukraine emergency fund, they will be able to support Ukrainians by distributing essential humanitarian aid to children and their families, delivering winter and hygiene kits, providing cash grants to help families meet basic needs, providing access to safe education, and working with children to overcome mental and psychological impacts of the conflict.

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia???s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Henryk Matysiak’s Ukraine Collection:

Henryk Matysiak, a retired firefighter from Barnsley, has family in Poland and has decided to start a collection for Ukrainians fleeing to Poland.

At the moment, Henryk is looking for donations of items such as clothes, mattresses, toys, food, nappies, blankets and plenty more. He is currently not looking to raise money as that will come later on a GoFundMe page.

He has set up seven collection points in Sheffield and Barnsley for people to drop off donations and is looking to bring all these items together to be transported to Poland.

He is also looking for anyone to help transport, fuel, collection, donating and a central storage facilities. He need volunteers who can help on a daily basis as he looks to help fleeing Ukrainian families.

Information on drop off points and volunteering can be found on Henryk’s facebook page.

UNICEF UK emergency Ukraine appeal:

With armed conflict in Ukraine intensifying, 7.5 million children are at imminent threat. Conflict has already damaged water infrastructure and schools and many families are being displaced.

UNICEF has been working around the clock to keep children safe since the conflict began eight years ago, and now things have escalated, they are committed to helping and supporting children affected by the conflict.

They have set up an emergency appeal which will support children with critical supplies to them and their families such as blankets, clothes and health kits.

They are also providing access to basic services, such as schooling, water and sanitation.