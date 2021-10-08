TV presenter Dan, who lives in Sheffield with his wife and three children, survived the first elimination show last week with a paso doble.

Tomorrow the pair are hoping to impress the judges with a Sleeping Beauty inspired foxtrot as part of the annual Movie Week show.

Ahead of their live performance, the pair took to Twitter to talk to fans about their routine.

They revealed that Dan is performing as Prince Phillip, with Nadiya as Belle from the fairytale favourite.

Dan said they had spent Thursday ‘polishing’ their routine.

Dan Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova are set to perform the foxtrot in Strictly's Movie Week. Their theme is Sleeping Beauty.

They practice at City Limits Dancentre on Penistone Road, which was set up in 1980 by Tony and Judith Bennett and sons Dale and Darren.

Darren and his wife Lilia Kopylova are both former Strictly winners.

In a video message to fans, Dan said: “Thank you for your support, it’s going okay. We are really enjoying it and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we are enjoying learning it.”

There have been calls for a change to the Strictly format, with the results show which airs on Sunday evening pre-recorded the day before.

There have been some leaked results over the years.

Dan chooses not to work on Sundays because of his religious beliefs.