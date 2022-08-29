Sheffield retro: 25 years since release of The Full Monty - how Robert Carlyle and co caused a storm and have reunited for new Disney+ series
The film The Full Monty thrust Sheffield into an international spotlight when it became an unexpected hit 25 years ago.
By Errol Edwards
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:45 am
The comedy about a group of Sheffield steelmakers who had a go at stripping to make some money after they lost their jobs got the city noticed around the world when it was released a quarter of a century ago today on August 29 1997.
Now the original cast are back in the city as filming starts on a new series for Disney+, following the original characters in the present day.
Stars including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson return – as well as Sheffield actor Wim Snape, who plays Nathan, the son of Robert’s character Gaz.
Here we take a look back at some of the city film locations, and scenes from the movie.