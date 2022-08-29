Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedy about a group of Sheffield steelmakers who had a go at stripping to make some money after they lost their jobs got the city noticed around the world when it was released a quarter of a century ago today on August 29 1997.

Now the original cast are back in the city as filming starts on a new series for Disney+, following the original characters in the present day.

Britain's Prince of Wales (left) joins actor Hugo Speer as he imitates a dance from the hit film "The Full Monty" during his visit to Sheffield Friday November 13, 1998. PA photo John Stillwell WPA solo rota

Stars including Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Tom Wilkinson return – as well as Sheffield actor Wim Snape, who plays Nathan, the son of Robert’s character Gaz.

Here we take a look back at some of the city film locations, and scenes from the movie.

The scene (carpet shop as it is today) and a little bit of digital trickery puts the Full Monty crowd into the scene today.

The Full Monty was a hit on DVD.

The iconic final scene.

The club was used for filming and has become a popular tourist attraction for locals ever since.

William Snape and Robert Carlyle do their stuff in the movie.

Scene from The Full Monty outside the former Burton Street School.