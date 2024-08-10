Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of past seasons, Our Lives has been re-commissioned for an eighth time - and it will feature a familiar sight for those in South Yorkshire.

The series celebrates home-grown storytelling and UK life in all its diversity, reflecting the extraordinary lives of ordinary people across all four nations.

One of the episodes that will air on BBC One will show a familiar location for many in South Yorkshire. ‘Our Yorkshire Stately Homes’ is an episode focused on Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham. This magnificent building dates as far back as 1725, and once was one of the grandest and most important stately homes in England.

When it started falling into rack and ruin, a preservation trust stepped in to save it for the local community. And now an army of skilled workers and local volunteers are undertaking the most challenging heritage restoration project of a generation.

Meet "Brasso Dave", "Classy Scrubber" Rosemary, and other locals who spend all their free time working hard to restore the fortunes of this jewel in South Yorkshire's crown.

2024 is a crucial year: following a £5 million project, this episode will see the Camellia House blossom again. There are plans for a hotel and colourful events to pull in the public. It's a big house with a big plan. To the volunteers it's far more than just a stately home – it's a part of the community they love.

Rob Pittam, managing director at Robin Hood Media which is the production company behind Our Yorkshire Stately Home, says: “We’ve been captivated by the people carrying out the restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse. It’s much more than a tale of plucky amateurs restoring a few old rooms.

“The volunteers and staff are carrying out a very highly-skilled restoration of international importance, handling tens of millions of pounds worth of renovation projects and carrying it all out to the highest of standards. We wanted to pay tribute to that passion and success.”

Other episodes in England will see viewers meet free solo climbers taking on a daunting 100 mile peaks challenge in the Lake District over seven days, and a North East GP who communicates with seals.

BBC TV commissioner, Diana Hare, says: “Our Lives is a rare jewel. A series of single documentaries that all celebrate and reflect the amazing stories of people and communities across the UK.

“Over the years it has been a wonderful opportunity for smaller production companies and first time directors and this year is no exception. I am excited by the developing talent we are working with.”

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all have three films each going out on BBC One, with episodes airing weekly. The series starts on Friday, August 16 at 7.30pm with Wales episode ‘Two Sisters, One Goal’. Eleven episodes from the series will drop on BBC iPlayer on August 16.