Restoration of Wentworth Woodhouse’s Camellia House wins RICS regional award

The £5million restoration of a Grade II* listed glass house nestled within the gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse has won a RICS (Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) regional award.

The award, for Refurbishment/Revitalisation, is recognition of the exceptional efforts and collaboration involved in the conservation project.

The Rotherham stately home’s Camellia House is a historically significant building in a Grade II* registered setting. The north side of the building dates from 1738, when it was built as a tea room for Lady Rockingham, wife of the 1st Marquess.

The building also features a 19th century orangery to the south, which was added to house the family’s growing collection of camellias which had recently begun to arrive from China.

John Caldwell, WWPT Trustee; architect Dorian Proudfoot, Donald Insall Associates; Dan Thornton, Rex Procter & Partners; David Trevis-Smith, WWPT Project Manager

The camellias which remain are now some of the rarest and oldest surviving in the Western world; this nationally important collection has been described by horticulturists as a “library full of first editions”.

Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s brief for conservation architects Donald Insall Associates was to repair the derelict Georgian stone and glass building and bring it back to its original use as a tea room, but this time for the use of the public and local community groups.

The camellias had to be carefully protected throughout the building project and their renovated, energy-efficient new setting had to have their health and survival at heart. The 21st century iteration of the Camellia House will also ensure that the building is suitable for evening events.

Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England, and other contributors, the project has successfully transformed the once-derelict Camellia House into a building that has already been widely recognised for its positive impact on the region and the role it plays in preserving such an important historical site and protected the future of the historic camellias.

Camellia House after the restoration

The RICS Awards judges commented: “An amazing asset at Wentworth Woodhouse has been brought back to life through sympathetic and careful refurbishment.

“It sets a new benchmark for the standards of sustainable design which can be achieved in heritage and listed buildings.

“The seamless integration of 21st century services combined with historic conservation methods has enhanced every facet of the Camellia House, including the thermal and energy performance of fabric, how the building conserves, and even generates, its energy.

“This was demonstrated, alongside future-proofing this asset for future generations to enjoy, with careful thought to inclusivity and benefitting the wider community.”

Before: The Camellia House was roofless and derelict

The Camellia House is a key part of Donald Insall Associates’ on-going work on the preservation and refurbishment at Wentworth Woodhouse, introducing new uses for the local community and visitors to secure a sustainable future for the country house.

Dorian Proudfoot, its Director and Conservation Accredited Architect, said: “Receiving the highly regarded RICS award means a great deal to us as it recognises the work that we have done together with our colleagues to celebrate Yorkshire’s heritage at the Camellia House.

“Importantly, the award appreciates the need for conservation architecture to not only proficiently restore and repair but also to breathe new life into historic buildings so that they are viable today.”