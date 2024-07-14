Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team at a South Yorkshire salon which has gone viral on TikTok have promised to keep creating more “craziness” after their recent social media success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just three days, a video uploaded by Rotherham’s Salon31 has amassed more than 30.5 million views and more than 4.6m likes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video, acted out by team members Katie, Donna and Carmen, depicts a hair wash going drastically wrong and the unhappy ‘client’ (Carmen) spraying the water right back at Katie, who was washing her hair.

Salon31

21-year-old Katie Harrison, one of the nail technicians at Salon31, has personal accounts with 300,000 followers and so funnelled her social media skills into creating entertaining content for the salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I thought I’d use my spare time to build the social media... It’s accidentally been doing really well.

“I woke up to 25million views.”

Salon 31 has been providing all sorts of beauty services to clients from their Wellgate location for 10 years and the funny content is proving popular with existing and new customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie continued: “We have people coming in saying ‘I loved your recent video’. We’re not very serious, but we work really hard and it’s nice to destress and it brings the team together as well.”

Paige Asher, Salon31 partner, said they have had people messaging the salon asking for appointments just so they can meet the team behind the sketches.

“We’re just loving life,” she said. “Even the negative comments are funny... We’re all a bit crazy and we just want to keep making more craziness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new video may be their biggest hit yet, but Salon31 has certainly found consistent success on TikTok.

The account (@salon31rotherham) has more than 20,700 followers and has amassed a total of 5.6m likes across all videos. The videos consistently attain tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of views.