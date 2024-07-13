I visited Sheffield’s nicest street and found a gated community but no gate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Exclusive”, “idyllic”, “amazing” Meadowbank Avenue is a private road in a gated community and a rarity in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic street of homes arranged around a central green is famous for its sense of community, and events which bond neighbours throughout the year. By a quirk of history it is still privately owned and residents pay hundreds annually for upkeep, including road repairs and trimming the trees.

From 1896 it had a gate which was closed for a day a year to ‘maintain the legality of its private status’. But in 1997 the trustees removed it - partly to save money - and there has never been a majority of residents in favour of putting it back.

Meadowbank Avenue: Resident Beverley Ward and houses on "idyllic" private street in Nether Edge. | National World

Beverley Ward, who runs The Writers Workshop in Orchard Square, has just sold up after eight years.

She said the events were “amazing” and it was the “perfect place to grow up.”

“The summer party has games followed by a ceilidh when everyone brings their garden furniture on to the green. On a nice evening it’s magical.

The gate was removed in 1997 - partly to save money - and there has never been a majority of residents in favour of putting it back. | National World

“Bonfire night is my favourite. Residents contribute for a firework display and they are some of the best I've seen. There are Christmas carols around a tree, a post box and Santa comes round with elves.

“The rest of the time it’s like anywhere else. It’s not as communal as you might think, a street Whatsapp group is still being debated. But it’s the perfect place to grow up.

“My kids are older now and feel a bit on display. People ask me if it’s like a goldfish bowl but it’s not. I think it’s quite a welcoming street.”

Meadowbank Avenue is the kind of place where people stay for decades - the next most recent house sale was five years ago, according to Rightmove.

Another resident felt unqualified to talk too much after only six years there.

She said: “I think it’s very special and peaceful and I love having the green space. Non-residents use it and kids come and learn to ride. Residents aren’t protective in that regard.”

A signboard on the avenue states the original 1896 plan by landowner Elizabeth Newbould was for a central 'Pleasure Ground', for the exclusive use of residents and their guests.

Homes on Meadowbank Avenue are arranged around a green 'Pleasure Ground'. | National World

The pavements were to be tree-lined and all houses had to conform to a strict 'Deed of Mutual Covenants' specifying building materials, style, size and minimum value.

‘No business or profession was allowed, excepting that of surgeon or physician. For her part Miss Newbould would maintain the estate road, pavements, Pleasure Ground and sewers’.

Housebuilding began in 1896 but it took 40 years to sell all the plots and fully develop, resulting in four house styles: Victorian (1896-c1908), Arts and Crafts (1908-11), Edwardian (1909-20) and Inter-War (1921-36).

Notable past residents include Margaret Drabble and Antonia Byatt who were raised at number 36 before going on to achieve fame as writers.

In March, Nether Edge was hailed the best place to live in Sheffield, by The Sunday Times' ‘Best Places to Live in the North’.

Beverley said: “Meadowbank Avenue is in the heart of Nether Edge and Nether Edge is right in the heart of so much nice stuff.”