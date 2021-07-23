Waterfront festival to return to Sheffield this year

Following last year’s cancellation due to Covid restrictions, the waterways and wellbeing charity, Canal River Trust has announced the Sheffield Waterfront Festival on the Sheffield Tinsley Canal will return on Saturday, September 18.

This year the free festival will be split over two sites - Victoria Quays and Attercliffe; and will run from from 10am to 4pm at Victoria Quays, and 11am to 3pm in Attercliffe.

Jade Wilkes, community roots engagement and one of the co-ordinators of the Sheffield Waterfront Festival, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Waterfront Festival back as we really missed it last year. We know a lot of people have been making the most of the canal during the pandemic as a place to get escape from their homes and exercise, and we know just being by water can make people feel happier and healthier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Waterfront Festival in previous years

“The festival gives us the chance to show off our canal even more, as well giving people the chance to learn more about the charity’s work and how our volunteers care for the canal and make it a great place for both people and wildlife.”

The festival will see live music and street performances, boat trips, canoe and paddle boarding taster sessions, stalls and street food.

There will also be guided walks, including taking in the canal’s Street Art Trail, a project made possible thanks to support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Anyone interested in having a stall, hosting an activity or assisting with the festival this year should contact Jade at [email protected]

The Sheffield Waterfront Festival returns in September this year

To get to Victoria Quays, the nearest tram stop is Ponds Forge, and there is also parking at Victoria Quays, North Quay Drive, Sheffield, S4 7SW.

Activities confirmed for the festival include:

Victoria Quays:

• Canoeing

• Paddle boarding

• Boat trips

• Theatrical aalking tours

• Arts and crafts

• Stonemasonry workshops

• Storytelling

• Live music stage

• Arts and Creature Walking Trail

• Sessions at Curious Kids Town

• Circus performances

• Stalls

• Street food

Attercliffe:

• Bollywood dancing

• Storytelling

• Canoeing

• Paddle boarding

• Arts and crafts

• Acoustic acts and gospel choir

• Ice skating at nearby Ice Sheffield

• Stalls

• Street food

More details of the programme will be revealed shorty, and a full programme will be available on the Trust’s website www.canalrivertrust.org.uk