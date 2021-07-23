Waterfront festival to return to Sheffield this year
A waterfront festival full of family-friendly fun is set to return to Sheffield this year, this time adding a second site.
Following last year’s cancellation due to Covid restrictions, the waterways and wellbeing charity, Canal River Trust has announced the Sheffield Waterfront Festival on the Sheffield Tinsley Canal will return on Saturday, September 18.
This year the free festival will be split over two sites - Victoria Quays and Attercliffe; and will run from from 10am to 4pm at Victoria Quays, and 11am to 3pm in Attercliffe.
Jade Wilkes, community roots engagement and one of the co-ordinators of the Sheffield Waterfront Festival, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Waterfront Festival back as we really missed it last year. We know a lot of people have been making the most of the canal during the pandemic as a place to get escape from their homes and exercise, and we know just being by water can make people feel happier and healthier.
“The festival gives us the chance to show off our canal even more, as well giving people the chance to learn more about the charity’s work and how our volunteers care for the canal and make it a great place for both people and wildlife.”
The festival will see live music and street performances, boat trips, canoe and paddle boarding taster sessions, stalls and street food.
There will also be guided walks, including taking in the canal’s Street Art Trail, a project made possible thanks to support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Anyone interested in having a stall, hosting an activity or assisting with the festival this year should contact Jade at [email protected]
To get to Victoria Quays, the nearest tram stop is Ponds Forge, and there is also parking at Victoria Quays, North Quay Drive, Sheffield, S4 7SW.
Activities confirmed for the festival include:
Victoria Quays:
• Canoeing
• Paddle boarding
• Boat trips
• Theatrical aalking tours
• Arts and crafts
• Stonemasonry workshops
• Storytelling
• Live music stage
• Arts and Creature Walking Trail
• Sessions at Curious Kids Town
• Circus performances
• Stalls
• Street food
Attercliffe:
• Bollywood dancing
• Storytelling
• Canoeing
• Paddle boarding
• Arts and crafts
• Acoustic acts and gospel choir
• Ice skating at nearby Ice Sheffield
• Stalls
• Street food