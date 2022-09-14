News you can trust since 1887
Winter Green pub ghost Waverley: Paranormal investigation backs ‘haunted’ Sheffield bar theory

The manager thought it was haunted – and now investigators called to the Winter Green pub near Sheffield agree.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 4:45 am

After seeing boss Emma Thompson’s videos showing spooky goings on at the pub, built on part of the former Orgreave coking works near The Parkway, Andrew Pollard of Maltby-based ghost investigators WAH Paranormal asked to visit.

And after his team spent a night at the venue, he agrees – and believes it’s got a ghost or ghosts.

The manager thought it was haunted – and now investigators called to the Winter Green pub near Sheffield agree. PIctured outside the pub are WAH Paranormal investigators Hayley Whitehouse, Andy Pollard, and Wendy Whitehouse.

He and the rest of the group visited on Thursday September 1 after the pub had closed for the night, with several bar staff joining them.

They looked for signs of ghosts, using equipment designed to pick up electrical signals that they believe are associated with spirits, and looked for what they call ‘electronic voice phenomena’ on recording equipment.

Andrew said it was one of the most interesting places his group has investigated, for readings on their instruments.

And he reckons the ghosts like the staff – because they seemed happier to react to them than to his investigations team.

The manager thought it was haunted – and now investigators called to the Winter Green pub at Waverley, near Sheffield, agree. PIcture shows WAH Paranormal taking readings with pub staff

“The instruments only seemed to pick things up when the staff were there,” said Andrew. “Some of the bar staff stayed behind with us, and the ghosts seemed only to react to them, the people it knew.

“When they sat round the table, that was when we got what we call K2 machine lights.”

K2 machines record elecromagnetic fields. Some paranormal investigators believe spirits and entities are made up of the electrical energy they detect.

The manager thought it was haunted – and now investigators called to the Winter Green pub at Waverley, near Sheffield, agree. PIcture shows WAH Paranormal taking readings with pub staff

They also recorded what they thought was a voice asking where a member of staff was.

“We definitely believe there was something there,” said Andrew. “We’d love to go back. The staff were getting really strong responses. It’s like the spirit knows and trusts people.”

Emma, who runs the pub on Mitchell Way, Waverley, has posted videos of spooky happenings at the pub, ever since CCTV picked up a glass tipping over in 2016.

There was also a salt pot felling off a table at night, and a mysterious white ‘swoosh’ coming through the pub carvery, before the carvery light flashes.

She said locals call it the angry miner – because the pub is on the site of the former Orgreave coking plant, made famous during the 1980s miners strike.

