Andrew, who has investigated haunted venues across Sheffield including pubs and old prisoner of war camps, was stunned when he looked back at footage he recorded at the ruins of an old mill. It appeared to see a ghostly figure sweeping across the screen as he walked through the site.

He filmed it at an old mill at Stanton-in-Peak, near Matlock, and described the footage as the nearest he has seen to a ghost captured on video. He said: “I was at what I’m told was an old stone mill, that used to produce animal food. I had gone out to that area to investigate the nine stone ladies stone circle, but I thought the old mill was more interesting.”

When Andrew looked back at the video he had recorded, he was amazed to see an image that looked like a figure walking across the frame. “As I move away in the video, something seems to follow me,” he said.

This is the moment before South Yorkshire ghost investigator Andrew Pollard believes he caught a spook on camera. The picture shows Andrew walking through a ruined mill near Matlock, a split second before a 'ghost' appears to walk past him on a video

“It’s the strangest thing I’ve captured in 20 years as a paranormal investigator. It is the only thing that I have filmed that has made me think twice,” he added.

“My first thought was that I’d captured a ghost on film. Traditionally, I had been more interested in things that I had recorded on sound recording equipment. It would have been at around 6pm on Sunday (November 6). I’d gone out there without too much knowledge of the site, and I will definitely go back.”