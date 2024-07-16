Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This video shows the demolition of a famous old Sheffield banqueting suite underway.

The old Kenwood Hall Hotel banqueting suite on Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, is being flattened to make space for new homes.

The demolition of the banqueting suite, which was built in 1958 and still bore the old name of the hotel, Swallow Hotel, has been described by those who remember dining there as the ‘end of an era’.

Plans were approved earlier this year to demolish existing buildings at the site, which is within the grounds of Kenwood Hall Hotel, and to extend the stable block to create three new homes in total.

The work does not affect the hotel or the grounds which are currently open to guests and visitors.

Separate plans to build three new homes within the grounds of Kenwood Hall, including two on what is understood to have been a kitchen garden for the hall, were rejected earlier this year after council planning officers ruled the proposals would have a ‘harmful effect’ on Nether Edge Conservation Area. The main building at Kenwood Hall was built for George Wolstenholm, a wealthy cutler, in the 19th century, and has been extended over the years. The grounds were designed by Robert Marnock, who also designed Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

The estate was sold in 1922 for £5,000, and the house became a hotel.

The property was renamed Kenwood Hall in 1956, and work began that year on the new banqueting suite, which was completed in 1958.

In 1975, a new hotel named the Hotel St George was built in the grounds, with the two properties being combined in 1983 to form one hotel.

The four-star hotel is today called the Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa.

Famous guests have included snooker stars and the TV presenter Bradley Walsh, who stayed there while filming for the hit BBC game show Gladiators.