Proposal to create new homes on land of Sheffield’s iconic Kenwood Hall rejected

A proposal that would have seen the creation of new residential dwellings on the site of the iconic Kenwood Hall in Sheffield has been refused.

Sheffield Council’s planning officers have rejected the application for three new homes with associated parking and landscaping on Kenwood Road due to “the loss of trees and inadequate replacement planting.”

A report also staes that “the development would have an adverse effect on the character, appearance and legibility of the grounds of Kenwood Hall, a locally listed historic park and garden.”

The council officers added that would have a harmful effect on Nether Edge Conservation Area.

The officers said: “There is insufficient justification for this harm, and it is not outweighed by the limited public benefits of the scheme.”

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported in April, a document uploaded on behalf of the applicant onto the planning portal stated that the land is peripheral land at the Kenwood Hall Hotel site.

It is occupied by car parking, a garage block with hard standing , a garden with greenhouses and other outbuildings.

The adjacent land, the document added, is occupied by a large hotel with extensive landscaping and ancillary buildings.

The development site, would have covered around 4,600sqm.

All three houses would have been three storeys high, made up of two main floors and a dormer-style living space in the roof.