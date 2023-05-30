A priceless moment to create a memory that will last a lifetime.

That’s how Josh Windass’s winning goal with the final kick of the game after 123 minutes will be remembered by everyone connected to Sheffield Wednesday.

For Dominic Iorfa, who had full view of the diving header from the centre of defence, it tops anything and everything that’s come before on a football pitch.

"It’s number one for me, number one by far,” said the 26-year-old, who has now completed five seasons in blue and white.

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa (left) celebrates victory and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship as Barnsley's Jonathan Russell and Bobby Thomas (right) look dejected after the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday May 29, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Iorfa admitted the game became as tense on the pitch as it did in the stands as the clock edged closer and closer to penalties.

“Especially when it got to extra time,” he added.

"There was a lot riding on the game but luckily we stuck with the game plan and managed to get over the line.

"But it was tense out there.”

Iorfa was expected to move on when the Owls were relegated to the third tier two years ago.

Yet he stuck around to help them regain their status as a second-tier club.

Can they kick on from here and begin to create new history their loyal fans can be proud of?

“It’s a massive club,” said Iorfa, a former England youth international.

"It’s been in the Championship before and performed well.

"We’ve had a great end to the season. It’s about taking this momentum into the new season.”

The class of 22/23 set a club record for the highest points tally in a single campaign, which is also the most points a team has won without gaining automatic promotion.

After losing their grip on the top two, they came close to letting promotion slip altogether following a disastrous semi-final first-leg against Peterborough.

You know what happened next.

The Owls might also count themselves a little lucky to have overcome a spirited 10-man Barnsley side in the final.

"You are thinking ‘this could go to penalties’. That was how it was looking,” said Iorfa.

"We were missing chances and it was looking like it wasn’t going to go our way.”

Would he have stepped up in the dreaded shoot-out?

"I don’t think I would have been in the top five (takers) but I always back myself.”