1. Penny Barraclough

Six-year-old Penny touched millions of people around the world this year when her videos dancing with nurses at Sheffield Children's hospital went viral. After being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, and suffering bone marrow failure, she had to undergo chemotherapy before recently having a bone marrow transplant at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the hope it would allow her to lead a normal, healthy life. Penny's incredibly, heartwarming videos have received 1.7million likes.

Photo: Jodie Mangham