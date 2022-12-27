TikTok has continued to grow and grow in 2022, including in our region. Here are seven TikToks from around Sheffield and South Yorkshire that went viral in 2022.
1. Penny Barraclough
Six-year-old Penny touched millions of people around the world this year when her videos dancing with nurses at Sheffield Children's hospital went viral. After being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, and suffering bone marrow failure, she had to undergo chemotherapy before recently having a bone marrow transplant at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the hope it would allow her to lead a normal, healthy life. Penny's incredibly, heartwarming videos have received 1.7million likes.
Photo: Jodie Mangham
2. Troy Hawke and the Greeters Guild
Troy Hawke has exploded into TikTok stardom this year with his entertaining Greeters Guild videos. One of his appearances was outside Sheffield's Meadowhall, where he stood outside the main doors welcoming customers into the mega-mall. Troy's TikTok following is over 660,000 and he has been pictured in Sheffield a few times this year.
Photo: SWNS
3. Andrew Butler's pub table party trick
With over 6.4million views to date, Andrew Butler went viral in September after posting a video showing what appeared to be a superhuman feat of strength at The Royal Woodhouse pub in Sheffield.
Photo: Tiktok
4. Burger reviewer brand Rotherham a "s***hole"
TikTok food star, Mashtag_Brady, travelled to Rotherham on his viral mission to find the country's best cheeseburger, where he left a glowing review to South Yorkshire's Yoh Burger. He gave the burger, with four beef patties, a score of 9.7 out of 10, but told his followers he had locked his car doors because the town is a "s***hole".
Photo: Google