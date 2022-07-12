Yoh Burger: TikTok star, mashtag_brady, gives glowing burger review but brands Rotherham a 's**hole'

TikTok star, @mashtag_brady, has given a glowing review to a Yorkshire burger chain, whilst also branding Rotherham as a “s**hole”, as he travels across the UK to find the best cheeseburger.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 8:51 am

Brady, who has not disclosed his full name to the public, offers honest food reviews from his car to his nearly 900,000 followers and has attained 18.4million views.

Visiting a South Yorkshire branch of Yoh Burger, Brady said: “I am in Rotherham so I've locked the doors because this place is a s**hole. But, this burger looks incredible.”

His burger had a seeded bun, four beef patties with cheese and salad and also came with seasoned, herb fries.

Yoh Burger in Rotherham. The Yorkshire burger chain has branches in Sheffield, Huddersfield, Leeds and Manchester.

Tucking into the meal in his car, Brady was astounded by the burger, he said: “It's so juicy, the seasoning that is on the meat is incredible. This is quite possibly a top tier burger.”

He gave the burger 9.7 out of 10, making it the best he’s tried on his travels so far.

