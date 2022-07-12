Brady, who has not disclosed his full name to the public, offers honest food reviews from his car to his nearly 900,000 followers and has attained 18.4million views.

Visiting a South Yorkshire branch of Yoh Burger, Brady said: “I am in Rotherham so I've locked the doors because this place is a s**hole. But, this burger looks incredible.”

His burger had a seeded bun, four beef patties with cheese and salad and also came with seasoned, herb fries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoh Burger in Rotherham. The Yorkshire burger chain has branches in Sheffield, Huddersfield, Leeds and Manchester.

Tucking into the meal in his car, Brady was astounded by the burger, he said: “It's so juicy, the seasoning that is on the meat is incredible. This is quite possibly a top tier burger.”