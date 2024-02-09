Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bus driver was stuck in the snow.

But this video, taken in Crosspool village, in Sheffield yesterday, shows how scores of big-hearted youngsters sprang into action to push him up a hill and get the bus moving again.

Footage taken just after midday yesterday shows how a bus appeared to be stuck at the top of Selbourne Road, struggling to move forward onto Sandygate Road.

School pupils push a bus stuck in snow in Crosspool. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The wheels were spinning, but the bus was going nowhere.

It then shows a small legion of youngsters, thought to be from local schools, running towards the double decker on the 51 route, before moving in behind the vehicle en-masse and trying to push it forward.

Minutes later the bus was moving and looping back to another bus stop, which was packed with youngsters who had been waiting there after schools had sent pupils home early because of the weather.

It is not known which school the pupils went to. Crosspool is close to both Tapton and King Edward VII secondary schools.