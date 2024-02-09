Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The snow which brought Sheffield to a standstill yesterday may have melted - but now parts of South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire are on flood alert.

While the Environment Agency has issued alerts for the River Dearne, near Barnsley and Doncaster, and the Doe Lea, in North Derbyshire, pictures of the River Rother near Sheffield also show water levels rising over the banks.

The Doe Lea runs into the River Rother just south of Eckington, with the Rother running through some parts of the South of Sheffield, and Killamarsh.

The water levels in the River Rother between Sheffield and Killamarsh today. National World

Pictures taken this morning near Station Road between Killamarsh and Halfway, show how high the water levels have risen.

The Environment Agency has said in a statement that river levels are rising on River Dearne due to persistent rainfall and rapid snowmelt overnight, particularly at Darton and Barnsley.

Areas most at risk include low lying land around these areas, Old Moor, Bolton Ings, Cudworth, Houghton and Wombwell Washlands. The washlands are beginning to fill and flooding of low-lying land near the watercourse is likely throughout today, say officials.

They added: "River levels are expected to peak this morning, however further rainfall is forecast throughout today and we will continue to monitor river levels and rainfall closely.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

The alert for River Doe Lea in North Derbyshire is also described as due to persistent rainfall and rapid snowmelt overnight, and was also expected to peak this morning.

The EA has issued warnings to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and, and warnings against attempting to walk or drive through flood water. Hardwick Hall to Staveley.

The warnings come after Sheffield and other parts of South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire saw disruptive snow falls yesterday, with buses at one stage stopped completely in both Sheffield and Chesterfield. Trams in Sheffield were also brought to a standstill at one stage.