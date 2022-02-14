Anybody can pay £20 to get the name of a special somebody permanently etched on to the sculpture at Meadowhall, with all money helping the BHF fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Victoria Truman, Heart of Steel product manager, said: “The Heart of Steel has taken pride of place in Sheffield’s Meadowhall and been a momentous success for the British Heart Foundation since its launch in 2015.

“The generosity of the public has been overwhelming and we’re looking forward to seeing more and more names added to the sculpture in the future.”

Tom and Kirsty Sweeney have celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by getting their names engraved on the Heart of Steel sculpture at Meadowhall in Sheffield

One of the newest engravings was paid for by Rotherham couple Kirsty and Tom Sweeney, who got their names added to celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this month.

They described it as the perfect way to mark their special day, especially with steel being the traditional gift for an 11th wedding anniversary.

The choice of gift also had special significance, with Kirsty’s father-in-law Christopher Sweeny dying after suffering a heart attack aged just 39, having had an undiagnosed heart disease.

Anyone can get their name added to the Heart of Steel sculpture at Meadowhall in Sheffield, with the money going to the British Heart Foundation charity

Kirsty said: “The Heart of Steel is a brilliant initiative and knowing that we’re helping to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in the process, a charity that means so much to us as a family, is even more satisfying.”