2. The Lescar

The Lescar on Sharrow Vale Road has long been a favourite of many Sheffield punters, and is set to re-open on February 3 after undergoing a makeover. They are set to offer Valentine's diners a special treat of a complimentary glass of British-crafted Ridgeview Cavendish for those who order a main dish at the pub between February 11 and 14 and book to dine on one of those dates before February 10. Main dishes currently on offer include: a 30 day-aged 10oz ribeye steak and a chicken schnitzel. To book, or to view all of the terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.thelescarhuntersbar.co.uk/

Photo: Archive picture taken by Chris Etchells