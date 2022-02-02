The Steel City has a rich and varied food and drink scene, and a number of its fantastic restaurants are set to mark the romantic holiday in style.
From intimate bistros to elegant restaurants, there is something to please everyone heading out on February 14.
Each of the eateries included in our list has created a special menu or offer to mark the occasion.
All of the information included is correct as of Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
1. Browns Sheffield
Popular city centre brasserie and bar, Browns, is offering a special Valentine's Day menu, through which diners can pick up two course for £35 per person; or three courses for £40 per person. Among the dishes on offer at Browns, which is based on St Paul's Parade, are: pan-seared wild scallops; pesto-crusted chicken breast and chateaubriand for two. Visit: https://www.browns-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshireandthehumber/sheffield/valentines for more information.
2. The Lescar
The Lescar on Sharrow Vale Road has long been a favourite of many Sheffield punters, and is set to re-open on February 3 after undergoing a makeover. They are set to offer Valentine's diners a special treat of a complimentary glass of British-crafted Ridgeview Cavendish for those who order a main dish at the pub between February 11 and 14 and book to dine on one of those dates before February 10. Main dishes currently on offer include: a 30 day-aged 10oz ribeye steak and a chicken schnitzel. To book, or to view all of the terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.thelescarhuntersbar.co.uk/
3. The Prince of Wales
This Ecclesall Road South pub has a special, Valentine's three-course set meal on offer for £29.95 per person. It is available on February 11, 12, 14 and 15. Diners are invited to 'toast true love' over their seafood sharing plate, 'celebrate in style' with their 16oz Chateaubriand for two to share & finish with their exclusive dessert for Valentine’s ‘Share the Love’, with warm cinnamon-sugar topped churros, fresh strawberries, warm brownie & dipping sauces. For more information, and to book, please visit: https://www.theprinceofwalessheffield.co.uk/valentinesmenu
4. Turtle Bay
A 'Caribbean bottomless dinner' has been launched at city centre eatery, Turtle Bay, to mark Valentine’s Day. The £38 per person (pp) two-course soul food feast and two hours of free-flowing tropical cocktails is available on Monday, February 14, from 6pm to 9.30pm. And for those who don’t want to go bottomless, the offer is also available for any two courses for £17.80pp, or three courses for £21.80pp. For more information, or to book a table, please visit: turtlebay.co.uk
