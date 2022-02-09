Ideas for a Valentines meal in the Hope Valley and Peak District

Valentine's Day Sheffield: Top 7 Peak District restaurants according to Google including Il Lupo & The Maynard

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we’ve taken a look at some of the best places for a romantic meal out in the Peak District – including Baslow, Grindleford, Tideswell and Stoney Middleton.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:03 pm

Here is what Google Reviews highlight as the seven best places to eat in the run-up to February 14

1. The Maynard

The Maynard, Main Road, Grindleford, Hope Valley, S32 2HE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 458 Google Reviews). "Always an amazing experience at The Maynard."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Samuel Fox Country Inn

Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Merchant's Yard

Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Il Lupo

Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1SB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 304 Google Reviews). "Superb food. Polite and friendly service. Make sure you book a table in advance. Very popular!"

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Peak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 2