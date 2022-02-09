Valentine's Day Sheffield: Top 7 Peak District restaurants according to Google including Il Lupo & The Maynard

Here is what Google Reviews highlight as the seven best places to eat in the run-up to February 14
1. The Maynard
The Maynard, Main Road, Grindleford, Hope Valley, S32 2HE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 458 Google Reviews). "Always an amazing experience at The Maynard."
2. Samuel Fox Country Inn
Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 159 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."
3. Merchant's Yard
Merchant's Yard, St. John's Road, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8NY. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 352 Google Reviews). "Excellent food and service. Really nice setting and good atmosphere. Recommended."
4. Il Lupo
Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1SB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 304 Google Reviews). "Superb food. Polite and friendly service. Make sure you book a table in advance. Very popular!"
