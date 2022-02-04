Valentine’s Day: Sheffield bank challenges couples to beat world’s kissing records

Metro Bank is known for its community focus, and this Valentine’s Day, they will be celebrating with complimentary red “kissing” balms and a snogging challenge.

This year’s Valentine’s Day is free from a lockdown, giving Brits the perfect excuse to kiss up to a Covid safe partner, and so Metro Bank on Fargate is challenging its customers to embrace record-breaking smooches.

Anyone keen to take on the challenges will definitely need a lip balm to protect their lips, as the longest kiss lasted a staggering 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds.

Metro Bank on Fargate, Sheffield city centre

Not got that much time on your hands? How about beating the most kisses in ten seconds – the current record is an impressive 51 kisses.

Chris Gore, Sheffield Metro Bank’s store manager, said: “As a community bank, we’d love to spread the love locally and encourage everyone to play Cupid this year.

“Love is in the air at Metro Bank, and we’re inviting the Sheffield community to stop by our store and stock up on our kissing balm to help them pucker up and get in shape for these snogging challenges.”

Not got a Valentine – how about the next best thing - a selfie with Metro Man, the bank’s mascot, in his Cupid costume.