While some couples like to go all out at a fancy restaurant to mark Valentine’s Day, others prefer to keep it low-key and celebrate the romantic holiday at home.

And with Valentine’s Day, February 14, falling on a Monday this year, many are opting for the latter option.

With that in mind, we have put together this handy list of the best Valentine’s Day meal deals that you can pick up from Sheffield supermarkets.

Asda:

Running online between February 3 and 16, Asda has launched a three-course ‘dine-in for two’ deal from their ‘Extra Special’ range, which costs £15. It is also available in-store between February 3 and 14.

For that, you get: one starter; one main; two sides; one dessert; one drink or chocolates and one Sky Store movie voucher.

The starters included within the deal range from Extra Special Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip to Extra Special Gran Antipasto; while the options for the main course include Extra Special Hand Finished Prosciutto Wrapped Pork Loins and Extra Special 2 Vegan No-Coq Au Vin Puff Pastry Pies.

Meanwhile, there are also a range of sides to choose from, such as: Extra Special Roasted Garlic & Mozzarella Heart Shaped Flatbread and Extra Special Chantenay Carrots & Baby Parsnips with Maple & Orange Dressing and the desserts on offer include Extra Special Millionaires' Cheesecakes and Extra Special 6 Macaron Selection.

And the drinks to choose from range from 75cl bottles of wine such as Extra Special Mas Miralda Brut Rosé Cava and Extra Special Malbec or you can opt for the alcohol-free option of J2O Glitteryberry Bottles Party Pack; or if you would prefer chocolates instead, a 195g box of Lily O'Briens Petit Indulgence Collection is also part of the deal.

The Sky Store movie voucher can be claimed by those who have purchased a qualifying Extra Special Valentine’s meal deal from Asda. Once purchased, go to www.movienightsin.co.uk, enter your name and valid email address then upload your receipt or enter your order number and delivery/collection date.

Morrisons:

The supermarket chain is also offering a Valentine’s meal deal for £15, for which you get a starter, main, dessert, two sides, and a drink from their ‘The Best’ range.

This deal is available online, for deliveries arriving February 11 – 14, 2022.

It is also available in-store from February 9.

The starters you can buy as part of the deal include: The Best Camembert Sharing Bread and The Best Red Wine & Chorizo Mussels; while the mains on offer range from: The Best Coq Au Vin to The Best Vegan Beef-Less Wellington.

The sides to choose from include The Best Green Vegetable Medley and The Best Maris Piper Dauphinoise Potatoes; and the selection of desserts on offer includes The Best Valentines New York Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges and The Best Belgium Chocolate Brownie Puddings.

When it comes to the drinks included within the deal, diners can choose from 75cl bottles of wine such as The Best Prosecco DOC and The Best Marques de los Rios Rioja Crianza, while the alcohol-free options on offer range from 750ml bottles of The Best Ginger Beer to The Best Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade.

Tesco:

Clubcard holders can also pick up a Valentine’s meal deal from Tesco for £15, with a range of dishes, most of which are from their ‘Finest’ range.

It is available in-store from February 9, while those ordering online will be eligible if they have a delivery or collection slot booked between February 10 and 14.

Those who opt for Tesco’s meal deal will be entitled to: one starter; one main; two sides; one dessert and one drink.

The dishes included within the starter option range from: Finest Crispy Calamari & Chilli Dip to Tesco Finest Feta & Red Pepper Tartlets; while diners can pick up a range of main dishes such as Finest Rump Steak & Pink Peppercorn Butter and Finest Butternut Squash & Goats Cheese Lasagne.

Meanwhile, the sides selected for the deal include Finest Triple Cooked Chips and Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes; the desserts on offer range from: Finest Belgian Chocolate & Orange Pots to Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Love Brownie.

The drink option entitles diners to a choose one bottle from a range of 75cl wines such as Finest Barossa Shiraz; alternatively you can also opt for a four pack of 330ml bottles of Peroni Nastro Azzurro or two 750ml bottles of Belvoir Made To Share Non Alcoholic Drinks.