This is the young man from Sheffield who lost his life in a tragic car crash near Ulley, Rotherham.

The grieving family of Dylan Houghton, who was aged just 20, have released a photo of the young man, who was described by friends as a "genuine, very funny" person who sadly died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They released the picture of Dylan through South Yorkshire Police, who have this afternoon confirmed that he was the man who died.

Police said in a statement: "His family are being supported by trained officers and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with the loss of Dylan."

Dylan, who was from Sheffield, died at the scene after the black Suzuki Jimny he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree in Ulley in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 19).

Police are still investigating what happened, and officers say they are still keen to hear from anyone with information about the collision which may help them piece together what happened.

The collision happened around 1.15am in Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane, with the road closed while emergency services worked at the scene..

Police are urging anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, the collision itself, or anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with them. They want anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident to share it with them.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 55 of 19 November 2023. You can also submit information to the South Yorkshire Police online portal on their website.

Tributes have been made online to Dylan by devastated friends.

One person said: "RIP Dylan you are going to be missed by so many. I can't even begin to think of the pain your family are dealing with right now.

"Our love is sent to the family, heartbreaking news."