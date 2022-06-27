The heavyweight boxing world champion got fans to join him as he sang ‘Jake Paul is a p***y’, before sharing footage of the foul-mouthed sing-along on social media.

It marked the latest escalation in his war of words with Jake Paul, who is due to fight Tyson’s brother, Tommy Fury, at Madison Square Garden in August.

The 33-year-old self-styled Gypsy King was at City Hall to share the ‘tough tales’ from his life story during a special event on Sunday, June 26, which was part of his ‘Official After Party Tour’.

He also posed for a photo on the evening with fellow boxing stars Amer Khan and Kid Galahad, both from Sheffield, which he shared with the caption ‘the boys are back in town’.

Tyson Fury, who has six children with his wife Paris, from Doncaster, earlier this year announced he planned to retire from professional boxing after defending his WBC heavyweight title against Dilllian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury led the audience at Sheffield City Hall in a foul-mouthed chant against YouTube star Jake Paul on Sunday evening (file photo by James Chance/Getty Images)