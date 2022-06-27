The heavyweight world champion had given his support at the beginning of the year to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity ‘21 Years of Jessops Appeal’ and promised at the time to visit the Jessop Neonatal Unit.

He made good on that promise over the weekend, while he was in the city to appear in a special event at Sheffield City Hall.

The Gypsy King was accompanied on the visit by his dad, John, and son Prince, aged 10, who was treated by the team at Jessops when he was a baby.

He met local artist Lynn Hollingsworth, who, with help of funding from the charity, is transforming the unit for families.

He was taken on a tour of the unit by matron Claire Howard and family support sister Rebecca Tazzyman, and spent a long time chatting to various families and staff. The big-hearted heavyweight also video-called neonatal ward clerk Holly Fearn, a huge fan of the Gypsy King, who sadly couldn’t be at the hospital.

Tyson Fury said about the visit: “It is truly amazing the work done by the team at Jessops. I would like to thank all of them for their hard work and dedication. I know first-hand how great they are for families.”

Gareth Aston, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “We were over the moon that Tyson could visit, staff and patients alike where overwhelmed by the visit. He spent so much time taking photos and chatting to everyone.”

At the end of the visit, Tyson’s son Prince was given one of the charity’s Jessop’s Bears, offered to patients who have been cared for at the hospital.

To find out more about the 21 Years of Jessops Appeal visit: www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/21-years-of-jessops.

