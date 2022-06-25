There are still tickets available to see the 33-year-old self-styled Gypsy King at his appearance in the city centre on June 26.

The heavyweight titleholder, whose wife Paris is from Doncaster, is holding an evening of live entertainment, a sports auction and sharing ‘tough tales’ from his life story.

It comes after Fury announced in April his intention to retire from professional boxing after defending his WBC heavyweight title in a match against Dilllian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Now, he is coming to Sheffield for “The Official After Party Tour with Tyson Fury”.

How can I see Tyson Fury at Sheffield City Hall?

Tickets are still available for the one-night show, which is at 6pm on June 25, doors open at 5pm.

A DJ will play at set at 6pm, followed by the sports auction of memorabilia at 6.45pm and Fury himself taking the stage at 7.30pm. Curfew is at 9pm.

General admission seats are still on offer for £30.50, with VIP packages priced at up to £339.50 per person coming with a signed boxing glove and a photo with the titleholder.

What is Tyson Fury’s connection to South Yorkshire?

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris' 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

They tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

Last week, Fury stunned shoppers as he casually strolled around Thorne, Doncaster, posing for selfies and signing autographs after reportedly dropping into a local barber shop for a quick trim.

In December 2015, the fighter was spotted in Doncaster’s B&M store doing some Christmas shopping.