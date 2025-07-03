Visitors have today had their first chance to see a trio of new lion cubs at a popular South Yorkshire visitor attraction

The cubs, two males and one female who were born in April, have now received all their vaccinations and can explore outside in Lion Country for the first time.

They had a look outside yesterday, and were due to be out for visitors to see for the first time from today,Thursday July 3.

YWP Director of Animals Dr Charlotte MacDonald said: “The cubs were very excited to roam outside and enjoy the sunshine.

“We were waiting for them to receive all the necessary vaccinations before they could explore their new reserve.

“As it is their first adventure outside, they were very cautious to start with, but they soon grew in confidence and were following their mother, Aysa. They have not yet met the rest of the pride who were watching on with interest.

“They have had limited access outside the house in a small nursery reserve so that they can see some of the sights and get used the sounds and smells of Lion Country but are now ready to venture out into the bigger reserve.

“The boys are definitely a lot more boisterous than their sister, but they are all settling into their home.”

Mum Aysa and her first set of cubs, Emi, Santa and Teddi, now two and a half, arrived at the park in March 2024 after a 2000-mile road trip from a holding facility in Poland.

Rescued from war torn Ukraine, they had spent nine months separated from each other and without seeing any sunlight or having the stimulation of the outside world.

Almost a year after the lions were reunited in Lion Country, mum Aysa gave birth to three more cubs.

Dr MacDonald added: ““These cubs have definitely had a better start in life than their older siblings did. We are thrilled to be able to provide their forever home.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation and animal welfare at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a mesmerising walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species, including Polar Bears, Black Rhinos, Giraffes and African Painted Dogs.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Resort boasts The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive, the shopping, dining and entertainment village.