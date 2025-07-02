35 family friendly events coming to South Yorkshire during the 2025 Summer Holidays

Struggling for ideas these school holidays? Perhaps one of these 35 events across South Yorkshire might help.
  • Schools almost out - which means for parents and guardians, the old summer holiday planning is taking place.
  • While some might have already made plans, including overseas vacations, others might be looking for some activities a little closer to home.
  • Here’s our picks of family friendly events taking place across South Yorkshire - so far - worth checking out over the summer holidays

The 2025 summer holiday is imminent in South Yorkshire, with term times scheduled to finish on July 24. This means there's still some time to plan ahead for the occasion.

Some might have already made plans, with vacations either abroad or in sunnier climates across the United Kingdom. But what about those days when you don’t have anything planned, or for that matter, what if you haven’t started thinking about it at all?

We’re here to help!

We’ve taken a look over a number of events taking place across South Yorkshire throughout the duration of the 2025 summer holidays (which last until September 1, 2025) to bring you 35 ideas that are suitable for all the family.

From younger family members enjoying nature trails to the more daring becoming super-sleuths as they go on bug hunts, many of the activities we’ve chosen are either free, donation-based, or have a nominal fee – with the exception of Sam Ryder, but treat that more as a concert for all the family.

Stay tuned for more activities to come as and when they are announced, as this list can and will start to grow more in the run-up to this year’s summer holidays.

So, what’s taken our fancy? Take a look at our list below, including links to the relevant information regarding each event.

What are some family friendly events taking place in South Yorkshire over the 2025 summer holidays?

Struggling for ideas as the summer holidays loom later this month? Check out some of our picks from a range of family friendly activities happening around South Yorkshire in 2025.placeholder image
All information correct as of writing - however, please check the relevant events and venues for any last-minute changes to their programming.

Barnsley

  • July 23 - August 31 2025 - Summer of Play at Wentworth Castle Gardens - Wentworth Castle Gardens, Park Drive, Barnsley, S75 3EN
  • July 25 2025 - Toys! Toys! Toys! - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre Town Hall, Church Street Barnsley S70 2TA
  • July 29 - August 19 2025 - Nature Detectives at RSPB Old Moor - RSPB Dearne Valley Old Moor, Old Moor Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley, S73 0YF
  • July 30 2025 - Amazelab - Worsbrough Mill, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, S70 5LJ
  • August 5 2025 - SENsational - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre Town Hall Church Street, Barnsley S70 2TA
  • August 6 2025 - Wonderful Watercolours - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
  • August 7 2025 - Wild at Worsbrough - Worsbrough Mill, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley, S70 5LJ
  • August 12 2025 - Music Makers - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
  • August 13 2025 - Crafty at Cooper - Cooper Gallery, Church St, Barnsley, S70 2AH
  • August 20 2025 - Young Inventors - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA
  • August 26 2025 - Brilliant Board Games - Experience Barnsley, Museum & Discovery Centre, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA

Doncaster

Rotherham

Sheffield

Have you got a family friendly event taking place in South Yorkshire throughout the duration of the 2025 summer holidays? Contact the writer of this article for potential inclusion on this list before the start of this year’s school break.

