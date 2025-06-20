With temperatures due to reach 30 degrees today, animals at a local wildlife park are being treated to refreshing ice lollies.

A heatwave has officially hit South Yorkshire, with temperatures rising to the hottest they’ve been this year and an amber health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

And while most people will be making the most of the weather, enjoying ice creams, barbeques and maybe a beer garden or two, the staff at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are doing their part to keep the animals comfortable in this scorching heat.

Park rangers are giving frozen treats to the animals who are dealing with the new heatwave. | Submit

Park rangers have been treating the animals with some refreshing ice lollies and blocks of ice.

The Doncaster-based animal conservation centre is home to the UK’s largest collection of polar bears - Nobby, Hamish, Luka, Indiana, Yuma and Sisu - who live in the 10-acre reserve.

Director of animals, Charlotte MacDonald, revealed: “The polar bears and capybaras are very lucky with their large open water areas to cool off in.

“The polar bears have particularly enjoyed playing with their toys in the water and have also been given large blocks of ice.

“The lemurs have refreshed themselves with cool bowls of water and dandelions and frozen ice lollies.

“We make sure that all of the animals are kept cool during this June heatwave.”