Tributes to ‘talented’ former Sheffield-based Hallam FC player Micah 'Bish' Bishop following death at 29
Tributes have been paid to a former Sheffield-based Hallam FC player following his death at the age of 29.
News of the death of Micah “Bish” Bishop broke this week, with Hallam FC paying tribute to him. The club said he will “live long in the memory for a long, long time”.
Hallam FC added: “Micah was an extremely talented and tenacious player. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time, from all at Hallam FC.”
Micah played as winger for Worksop Town until 2018.
The club posted on social media: “Worksop Town Football Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former winger, Micah Bishop. Bish was a talented footballer and was a fantastic lad.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”
Pete Whitehead, club chairman, said: “May I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Micah Bishop, a former Worksop Town player under Ryan Hindley, who has recently passed away in very unhappy circumstances. It’s sad to see the end of such a young life.
“I am sure everyone at the club would wish me to send on their behalf, our love and sympathy to all the people that he was close to.”
Many friends and fans have shared personal messages, describing him as a “top player”, who was “full of energy”.
One friend wrote: “So saddened to hear the passing of Micah, was one of my oldest friends from a very young age. He never changed, was always laughing and smiling. Got some very good memories that I will never forget.”