News of the death of Micah “Bish” Bishop broke this week, with Hallam FC paying tribute to him. The club said he will “live long in the memory for a long, long time”.

Hallam FC added: “Micah was an extremely talented and tenacious player. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time, from all at Hallam FC.”

Micah played as winger for Worksop Town until 2018.

Micah Bishop has passed away at the age of 29.

The club posted on social media: “Worksop Town Football Club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former winger, Micah Bishop. Bish was a talented footballer and was a fantastic lad.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Pete Whitehead, club chairman, said: “May I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Micah Bishop, a former Worksop Town player under Ryan Hindley, who has recently passed away in very unhappy circumstances. It’s sad to see the end of such a young life.

“I am sure everyone at the club would wish me to send on their behalf, our love and sympathy to all the people that he was close to.”

Many friends and fans have shared personal messages, describing him as a “top player”, who was “full of energy”.