Tributes have been paid following the death of a much-loved Sheffield junior football coach, and Rotherham headteacher.

Junior football club Nether Green Rangers announced the sad death of one of their team coaches, Steve Rhodes, on their social media, pledging to remember him at their forthcoming matches, while Winterhill School in Rotherham said the community had been profoundly shocked by the news.

Mr Rhodes was well known as the coach of the club’s under 14s boys team. Away from his work helping run the club, he was also the headteacher of Winterhill School, in Kimberworth, Rotherham.

The club said in a statement on their Facebook page: “The club is very sad to announce the death of Steve Rhodes, a team coach for the U14s Rangers boys’ team.

Tributes have been paid following the sad death of Rotherham head teacher and Sheffield football coach Steve Rhodes. Photo: Winterhill School | Winterhill School

“Steve died on January 17 after the recurrence of an illness.

“A headteacher by day, Steve combined his experience and expertise as an educator with his love of football to great effect when coaching the team.

“He was a tremendous source of guidance and support not only to the boys but also to his fellow team coaches.

“Nether Green Rangers and all other Nether Green teams will be holding a minute’s applause in tribute to Steve before their next matches.

They said their thoughts were with Mr Rhodes’ family.

David Naisbitt, Chief executive of Inspire Learning Trust, which runs Winterhill School, has also paid tribute.

He said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Winterhill School has shared the news that friend, colleague and Headteacher Mr Steve Rhodes has sadly lost his long battle with cancer and he passed away peacefully on Friday January 17.

“Mr Rhodes’ immediate family were there by his side in those last few moments. Mr Rhodes has had a profound and long-lasting impact upon Winterhill School, its community, education in the borough and Inspire Learning Trust. Mr Rhodes was a driving force behind the success and growth of Winterhill School, over the past few years.

“Those who know Mr Rhodes describe him as being a man of real integrity, determination and great humour.

“Friends, colleagues, students, parents and the community have been profoundly shocked by the news.

“The wider school community, including the students and parents, has passed on its condolences to Mr Rhodes’ wife, son and family.”