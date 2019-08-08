John was part of the Owls squad that won promotion from Division 3 under Jack Charlton in the 1979-80 season and he is perhaps best known to supporters his goal in the marathon FA Cup tie run against Arsenal that season when the pair had to contest five games before the Gunners eventually triumphed.

He died on Monday in Brisbane, Australia, where he retired to after hanging up his boots after playing as a striker and midfielder for a string of clubs across the globe.

John Lowey after scoring Wednesday's second goal, the equaliser in an FA Cup third round, third replay at Leicester against Arsenal. The match ended 3-3.

Arriving at Hillsborough in the 1978-79 season, he scored six goals in 50 appearances with the Owls before moving to Blackburn Rovers in the 1980-81 season.

The club led the tributes, tweeting: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker John Lowey. Our thoughts to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Supporter Andy McElwaine said: “Always sad when we lose someone who has represented us. RIP John.”

Paul Rawlings added: “Great memories as a boy of his goal against Arsenal in that marathon FA Cup tie.... RIP John.”

The contest between the Owls and the Gunners was one of the longest in football.

Drawn in the third round of the FA Cup, the pair’s original game ended in a draw – and it took four further replays and more than 16 hours of football before the London side eventually emerged as the victors.

Born in Manchester in 1958, he began his career at Manchester United in 1975, but without an appearance for the Red Devils, he moved overseas to become involved in the then flourishing North American Soccer League, joining Chicago Sting where he scored five goals in 22 games.

He returned to the United States in 1978 and signed with the California Sunshine in the American Soccer League, before going on to score 10 goals in 21 games.

He returned to England to make his debut for Sheffield Wednesday in October 1978 but was limited to just 13 appearances in the 1979–80 season as manager Jack Charlton led the club to promotion out of the Third Division.

He left Hillsborough after making his final appearance for the Owls in the League Cup in August 1980, joining Blackburn where he scored 14 goals in 141 games.

In 1986, he moved to Wigan before spells at Chesterfield, York City, Preston North End and Chester City.

He ended his career with Brisbane Lions in Australia in 1988 and after retiring, remained in the country, going on to own a beauty therapy training school and a licensed securities company.