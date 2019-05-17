Tributes as former Sheffield Star journalist who worked with TV football commentator John Motson dies
Tributes have been paid to a former Sheffield Star reporter who worked alongside TV football commentator John Motson following his death at the age of 79.
John Hughes spent the early part of his career working in Sheffield before heading south to work on the Southern Evening Echo and later the BBC.
Mr Hughes, who was from Nottingham, worked alongside Motson when they were both young reporters in Sheffield in the 1960s.
The broadcaster died at the weekend after a long battle with illness.
As a radio commentator, he became a familiar voice and face in Hampshire, reporting for BBC Radio Solent and South Today, commentating on Southampton and Portsmouth football matches.
He also edited Southampton’s matchday programme for many years.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He is survived by his wife Pat, two children and grandchildren.
Mike Vimpany, John’s former colleague, wrote the following tribute on Facebook: “John was my mentor as I embarked into sports writing and broadcasting, and became a great friend over a long period of time.
“He was a decent footballer and cricketer: a great bloke with whom the media ‘team’ spent many often amusing hours as he rushed around, often in a chaotic state as he tried to make radio and TV broadcasting deadlines.
“We had endless hours of fun in his company travelling to Hampshire cricket, Pompey and Saints away games, the days long before satnavs.”
Motson previously worked as a reporter at the Sheffield Telegraph in 1967, which was his first taste of covering football.