Tributes after shock death of PJ's One Drop singer Richard Cartwright
Tributes have been paid to well known Sheffield singer Richard Cartwright after his shock death this week.
Richard, who was the singer and driving force of the Sheffield ska band PJs One Drop, died on Sunday, leaving friends and loved ones shocked.
His band announced on its Facebook page: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are writing this but on Sunday August 7, our singer, front man, leader, brother and most importantly, our friend Richard Huggy Bear Cartwright, unexpectedly passed away.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
RIchard had been due to perform with his group at Crookes Social Club this evening – but that has now been cancelled.
Club manager Maurice Champeau also paid tribute to Richard.
He said: “Richard was a customer here as well as a performer here, and he was an all round great guy. He had a brilliant, beautiful voice. How he was not more famous than he was is beyond me.
"But he was a genuinely nice guy, and when he played here he always filled our concert room, with audiences of around 500. He’d been playing here for the last few years, probably doing six or seven gigs, and they were always sell-outs.
"It is just so sad.”
It is understood the group’s last gig was earlier this summer, in June.
Many tributes have been posted to former King Edward VII School pupil Richard on social media.
One described him as a very special singer and musician who always put a smile on everybody's face on and off stage, and knew how to entertain an audience with his singing and humour.