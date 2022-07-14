Bosses have confirmed the site on Eldon Street, near Devonshire Green, previously occupied by the real ale pub, has been transformed into a bar that will include live bands one some nights and an open mic night on Sundays.

It will be the first time the building has been used since the Devonshire Cat closed during the pandemic in 2020.

The former Devonshire Cat is set to re-open next week - as a live music bar and venue called Indie Go. Pictured are Thomas Farrell, Lee Walker, Roy Woodhead

It is a second venue for the owners, who already run an Indie Go bar at Kelham Island.

They are planning a test event this Friday for friends and family, and then to open to the wider public before the Tramlines festival starts on July 22.

It is being re-opened by five Sheffield indie music fans, Thomas Farrell, Lee Walker, Ray Woodhead, Tom Woodhead and Andrew Hague.

Thomas said: “We’re hoping to open this Saturday, to the public, and we’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks now. It’s friends and family on Friday and the public on Saturday.

“We’re hoping to have our first weekend open and see how it goes.

“We’ve already got a bar in Kelham Island that’s pretty much the same idea. We’ve always loved indie music. We were going to the Casbah when we were younger.

“We’ve had our first attempt in Kelham Island and its been very successful, so we’ve moved onto a bigger premises, for bigger bands to come to and for local musicians.”

He said he knew quite a bit about the Sheffield music scene, and counted Jon McClure from Reverend and the Makers, Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys and Jon Windle from Little Man Tate among his friends.

He went to school with Mr McClure and used to play football with Mr Windle.

"I’ve got good connections with a lot of Sheffield bands,” he said.

“I’ve been talking to them and they will come down at different stages, and I’m sure their fans will follow them.”

Arctic Monkeys secret Sheffield gig hopes

He said he would like to stage an Arctic Monkeys secret gig at some stage and would invite them.

There are plans for Northern Soul and Motown nights in addition to the Indie music.

Thomas added: “It’s not just going to be a sole Indie bar, it’s going to be a mixture of different things. With it being a town centre pub we want it to appeal to a lot more people than just indie fans, and local musicians that are new –we’re going to provide a place for them to play.”

Roy said he was older than Thomas and had been a Northern Soul fan. There are plans for Northern Soul nights at the venue.

Lee said they were also looking to bring back some of the sorts of nights that used to be held at the legendary Sheffield club The Limit.